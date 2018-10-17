Stephen Colbert has figured out where President Donald Trump is getting his science information from.

Trump this week boasted that he has “a natural instinct for science” as he claimed there are “scientists on both sides” of climate change despite the overwhelming consensus that the climate is changing and human activity is the main cause.

The president also said he had an uncle who “was a great professor at MIT for many years,” although he added that “I didn’t talk to him about this particular subject.”

But the “Late Show” host said Trump is getting his science from another source altogether.