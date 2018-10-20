Stephen Colbert said he is “giddy with concern” about the upcoming November midterm elections.
On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert explained it was because it’s the “first chance to wash the taste of (President Donald) Trump’s victory out of our mouths.” He then asked if Trump had been trying to “mansplain the midterms to women” with this tweet:
Colbert also had some advice for Republicans in how they could win over more female voters. “If you’re gonna pick on a minority, make sure they are not the majority,” he quipped.
Check out the clip here: