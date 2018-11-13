TONIGHT: The forecast for Trump's trip to Paris was rainy with a chance of embarrassing America. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/WuvdcPw6uY— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 13, 2018
Stephen Colbert doesn’t seem to think other world leaders have a whole lot of respect for President Donald Trump.
The “Late Show” host noted Monday how happy Trump looked when Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in France on Sunday.
But he also noticed that other world leaders seemed to have a very different reaction.
Then he took a guess at what they were thinking.
Check it out in the clip above.