11/13/2018 12:07 am ET

Stephen Colbert Reveals What World Leaders Were Really Thinking When They Saw Trump

"Late Show" host goes inside the head of Trump's fellow leaders.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert doesn’t seem to think other world leaders have a whole lot of respect for President Donald Trump

The “Late Show” host noted Monday how happy Trump looked when Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in France on Sunday. 

But he also noticed that other world leaders seemed to have a very different reaction.

Then he took a guess at what they were thinking. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
