Stephen Colbert poked fun at President Donald Trump’s approval rating boasts on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert noted that Trump earlier in the day touted a “dubious” Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50 percent.

“50 percent? That’s like saying, I have two children, one of them still talks to me. ‘Father of the Year,’ please!” Colbert joked.

The comedian explained Trump followed up with a tweet claiming his rating would be at 75 percent if not for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

“He’s not even trying that hard anymore,” said Colbert, who then imitated Trump to say: “Look, you would all like me a lot more if I were not me.”