Stephen Colbert Reveals Evil Genius Plan To Avoid 'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers

Bwahaha!
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert doesn’t want fellow “Avengers: Infinity War” superfans ruining his enjoyment of Marvel’s new movie before he’s even seen it.

So, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the comedian revealed his dastardly genius plan to avoid seeing spoilers for the film.

“I don’t want any of you nerds spoiling my nerding,” said Colbert, before spreading some made-up plotlines “so no one will know which ones are real and which ones are fake.” Colbert encouraged viewers to flood Twitter with similar #FakeAvengersSpoilers.

Check out the clip above, and a sampling of the tweeted submissions below:

