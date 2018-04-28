Stephen Colbert Reveals Evil Genius Plan To Avoid 'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers

Stephen Colbert doesn’t want fellow “Avengers: Infinity War” superfans ruining his enjoyment of Marvel’s new movie before he’s even seen it.

So, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the comedian revealed his dastardly genius plan to avoid seeing spoilers for the film.

“I don’t want any of you nerds spoiling my nerding,” said Colbert, before spreading some made-up plotlines “so no one will know which ones are real and which ones are fake.” Colbert encouraged viewers to flood Twitter with similar #FakeAvengersSpoilers.

Check out the clip above, and a sampling of the tweeted submissions below:

Spider-Man loses his powers when he runs out of spiders to eat. #FakeAvengersSpoilers #LSSC — Daniel Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) April 28, 2018

#FakeAvengersSpoilers



Thanos defeats Black Panther with a laser pointer. pic.twitter.com/4RdABvqhYc — Sin's Beggar (@SinsBeggar) April 28, 2018

#fakeavengersspoilers



Thanos decides to leave Earth after meeting Donald Trump saying quote “There's no point in two maniacs trying to destroy the world, I'll wait until 2020.” — REALspoilers (@ispoilthings1) April 28, 2018

Hulk barely defeats Thanos with a bear. #FakeAvengersSpoilers pic.twitter.com/gEveTFzfEu — Craig Dickinson (@CraigamusD) April 28, 2018