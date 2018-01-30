Stephen Colbert flipped President Donald Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan on its head for Monday’s “Late Show.”

Colbert edited footage of Trump’s sit-down with the British media personality at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week to amusing effect.

“I just want to put it out there that I’m going to use your words to make you look like a complete and utter dumbass,” Colbert says, to begin the chat.

It goes further downhill for Trump from there...