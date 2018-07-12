Colbert Blows Open 'Devious And Deep' FBI Conspiracy To Stop Trump's Election

TONIGHT: Peter Strzok testifies in front of Congress and Congress shouts at each other in front of Peter Strzok. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/CDUBWYq7re

Stephen Colbert took a closer look on Tuesday at Republican accusations that FBI special agent Peter Strzok was part of an FBI conspiracy to hurt Donald Trump and help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Strzok testified before the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees on Tuesday during a marathon session that ran 10 hours.

When it was all over, the “Late Show” host realized just how “devious and deep” that conspiracy was.