Colbert Blows Open 'Devious And Deep' FBI Conspiracy To Stop Trump's Election

The "Late Show" host reveals the truth about the FBI.
Stephen Colbert took a closer look on Tuesday at Republican accusations that FBI special agent Peter Strzok was part of an FBI conspiracy to hurt Donald Trump and help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. 

Strzok testified before the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees on Tuesday during a marathon session that ran 10 hours. 

When it was all over, the “Late Show” host realized just how “devious and deep” that conspiracy was.

Check out his discovery in the clip above.

