Stephen Colbert Has A Theory About Gary Cohn's Sudden Departure From The White House

“Damn! I had Jared in my Trump resignation fantasy league.”
By Ed Mazza

The news of Gary Cohn’s resignation as President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser came as Stephen Colbert taped Tuesday night’s “Late Show” episode. 

“Damn!” exclaimed Colbert. “I had Jared (Kushner) in my Trump resignation fantasy league.” 

So why did Cohn quit? Colbert has some theories. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

