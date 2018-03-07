TONIGHT: “It’s fine, I’m fine” says a White House that is definitely NOT in chaos after top economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2YOoxJf3oq— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 7, 2018
The news of Gary Cohn’s resignation as President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser came as Stephen Colbert taped Tuesday night’s “Late Show” episode.
“Damn!” exclaimed Colbert. “I had Jared (Kushner) in my Trump resignation fantasy league.”
So why did Cohn quit? Colbert has some theories.
