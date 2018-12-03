Colbert Taunts Trump With An Absolutely Savage Comparison To George H.W. Bush

Stephen Colbert honored President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94, with some old clips.
He shared a video the former president recorded for when Colbert went overseas to entertain the troops.
And he also showed footage of Bush serving in World War II, when he was rescued at sea after being shot down by Japanese forces.
But he also used the moment to take a shot at President Donald Trump by comparing their service records.
Or, in the case of Trump, the lack of a service record:
President George H.W. Bush Is Laid To Rest