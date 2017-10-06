COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Got In A Nice, Sick Burn On Cam Newton

By Ron Dicker

Stephen Colbert shifted gears from the Las Vegas attack during his “Late Show” monologue Thursday to address Cam Newton’s sexist comment to a female reporter ― and the detour paid off.

Colbert set up a fine zinger by showing the now-viral clip of the patronizing Carolina Panthers quarterback laughing and then noting that it was “funny” to hear a woman ask about routes.

We don’t want to give away Colbert’s bit, but let’s just say that a dismissive jock and yogurt make for one mean punchline.

