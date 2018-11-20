Stephen Colbert — aided by some clever editing — grilled President Donald Trump on the issues that really matter on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Such as: Will Trump replace White House chief of staff John Kelly with a Bigfoot? And what does Trump now like to call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin?

Colbert’s team used Trump’s interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, which aired Sunday, as its source. It’s fair to say that things got a little weird right off the bat.