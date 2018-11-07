Colbert Reveals The Most Humiliating Thing Trump Has Ever Done To Jeff Sessions

TONIGHT: Sessions' session as Attorney General is no longer in session! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qO5fgHyoHy— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 8, 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions finally got the boot on Wednesday, but Stephen Colbert noted that the long-expected move came after months of attacks by President Donald Trump.
Trump has publicly slammed Sessions and in September even said, “I don’t have an attorney general.”
Behind closed doors, Trump has reportedly mocked Sessions’ Southern accent and called him “dumb Southerner” and “Mr. Magoo.”
But Colbert said there’s one name Trump has used on Sessions that may be the worst of all.
Find out what it is in the clip above.