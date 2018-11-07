COMEDY
Colbert Reveals The Most Humiliating Thing Trump Has Ever Done To Jeff Sessions

"Late Show" host has the worst insult the president has used against his attorney general.
By Ed Mazza

Attorney General Jeff Sessions finally got the boot on Wednesday, but Stephen Colbert noted that the long-expected move came after months of attacks by President Donald Trump

Trump has publicly slammed Sessions and in September even said, “I don’t have an attorney general.”

Behind closed doors, Trump has reportedly mocked Sessions’ Southern accent and called him “dumb Southerner” and “Mr. Magoo.”

But Colbert said there’s one name Trump has used on Sessions that may be the worst of all.

Find out what it is in the clip above. 

