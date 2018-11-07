Colbert Reveals The Most Humiliating Thing Trump Has Ever Done To Jeff Sessions

TONIGHT: Sessions' session as Attorney General is no longer in session! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qO5fgHyoHy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions finally got the boot on Wednesday, but Stephen Colbert noted that the long-expected move came after months of attacks by President Donald Trump.

Trump has publicly slammed Sessions and in September even said, “I don’t have an attorney general.”

But Colbert said there’s one name Trump has used on Sessions that may be the worst of all.