Stephen Colbert And Jon Stewart Swap Some Spit For A Good Cause

Jon Stewart dropped by the CBS “Late Show” set on Wednesday, and things got messy in a hurry.

Stephen Colbert and the former “Daily Show” host have a long history of doing spit takes, and they each got in a shot to help promote Stewart’s “Night Of Too Many Stars” event on HBO on Nov. 18.

The concert raises money for autism programs, and in the past 12 years, has brought in $24 million. The event is also fundraising via a raffle and one of the prizes is the opportunity to join Stewart beneath Colbert’s desk during a “Late Show” taping.