Stephen Colbert Reveals The Only Reason He’d Wear A Donald Trump MAGA Hat

Don’t expect to see Stephen Colbert ― a frequent and vocal critic of Donald Trump ― donning one of the president’s red “Make America Great Again” anytime soon.

Unless ...

On Tuesday’s pre-recorded episode of “The Late Show,” host Colbert told radio personality Charlamagne Tha God (who was in the interviewer’s chair) that he’d wear one of the hats if Trump supported “a sensible fix for Obamacare.”

“If he would support a sensible fix to Obamacare, because I think that’s the way that you could most improve the lives of the most Americans, is to give them Medicare for all,” said Colbert. “Medicare for all.”