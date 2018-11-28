COMEDY
11/28/2018 06:24 am ET

Stephen Colbert Reveals The Only Reason He’d Wear A Donald Trump MAGA Hat

"The Late Show" host made the revelation to radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Don’t expect to see Stephen Colbert ― a frequent and vocal critic of Donald Trump ― donning one of the president’s red “Make America Great Again” anytime soon.

Unless ...

On Tuesday’s pre-recorded episode of “The Late Show,” host Colbert told radio personality Charlamagne Tha God (who was in the interviewer’s chair) that he’d wear one of the hats if Trump supported “a sensible fix for Obamacare.”

“If he would support a sensible fix to Obamacare, because I think that’s the way that you could most improve the lives of the most Americans, is to give them Medicare for all,” said Colbert. “Medicare for all.”

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert The Late Show Charlamagne Tha God Maga Hat
Stephen Colbert Reveals The Only Reason He’d Wear A Donald Trump MAGA Hat
CONVERSATIONS