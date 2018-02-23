TONIGHT: Senator Marco Rubio faced a tough crowd at @CNN 's town hall, but one of his gun control suggestions brought them to their feet. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/CchPRDr0vF

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is getting credit for showing up to a CNN “town hall” event on gun control, where he was clearly not an audience favorite Wednesday night.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Thursday that it shouldn’t work that way.

“OK, here’s the thing: Just showing up isn’t that impressive,” Colbert pointed out. “He works for those people!”

Then he delivered the perfect analogy.