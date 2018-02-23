NEWS
Colbert Hits Marco Rubio With A Brutal Review For His CNN Town Hall Performance

"Just showing up isn’t that impressive."
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is getting credit for showing up to a CNN “town hall” event on gun control, where he was clearly not an audience favorite Wednesday night. 

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Thursday that it shouldn’t work that way.

“OK, here’s the thing: Just showing up isn’t that impressive,” Colbert pointed out. “He works for those people!”

Then he delivered the perfect analogy.

Check it out in the clip above. 

