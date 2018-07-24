Stephen Colbert Celebrates A Shark Week Milestone

Stephen Colbert was in an ebullient mood on “The Late Show” on Monday night. Why? It’s Shark Week.

“This is the first Shark Week since we learned that in an attempt to seduce Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump invited her to watch two-and-a-half hours of Shark Week, or as the kids call it, ‘Netflix and krill.’”

After performing a Shark Week ritual, Colbert changed the subject to the 12 tapes lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of his client Donald Trump, seized by the FBI.