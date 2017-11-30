COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Tells Donald Trump: 'You Don't Get To Comment' On Matt Lauer

“That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she’s wearing.”
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has called out President Donald Trump for weighing in on Matt Lauer’s firing from NBC due to sexual misconduct allegations.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert blasted Trump’s hypocrisy in calling NBC “fake news” following the longtime “Today” host’s dismissal.

“By ‘fake news’ do you mean, ‘More than a dozen women have accused Trump of improper conduct or sexual assault?’” asked Colbert.

He then had a serious message for the president:

“Listen up, you don’t get to comment. That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she’s wearing.”

