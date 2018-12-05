COMEDY
Colbert Breaks Out Striking New Melania Impression, And The Audience Loses It

The "Late Show" host even took off his glasses to mimic the first lady.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert speculated that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation may be closing in on Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump

“Mueller’s team has told defense lawyers that they’re tying up loose ends in their investigation,” Colbert said. “With any luck, ‘loose ends’ is their code name for Don. Jr.”

But it was his reference to another Trump family member that drew some of his biggest laughs of the night. 

Colbert broke out his impression of Melania Trump, even striking a pose to copy her famous facial features. 

Check it out above. 

