05/24/2018 10:32 pm ET

Colbert Wants To Turn NYC Subway Rides Into A New And Terrible Punishment

The "Late Show" host takes on Michael Cohen and his "taxi king" business partner.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is in hot water, as Stephen Colbert noted Thursday. 

Cohen’s business partner, “taxi king” Evgeny Freidman, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors amid allegations that he pocketed money meant to improve mass transit in New York.

The “Late Show” host said that leaves Freidman just two possible punishments.

Find out what they are in the clip above. 

