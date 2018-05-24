Colbert Wants To Turn NYC Subway Rides Into A New And Terrible Punishment

TONIGHT: Things are looking bad for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, which usually means it's time for #StormyWatch. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3k9ROuclKw— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 25, 2018
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is in hot water, as Stephen Colbert noted Thursday.
Cohen’s business partner, “taxi king” Evgeny Freidman, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors amid allegations that he pocketed money meant to improve mass transit in New York.
The “Late Show” host said that leaves Freidman just two possible punishments.
