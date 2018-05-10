COMEDY
Colbert Names Who Has The Official Job Of Unqualified White House Staffer

Here's the reason Michael Cohen didn't get a gig inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert says Michael Cohen, embattled personal attorney to President Donald Trump, had no choice but to try influence-peddling from outside the White House. 

The reason? 

He couldn’t get a job on the inside ― because the role of “unqualified” White House staffer was already taken. 

Find out who it is in the clip above.

