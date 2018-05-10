Colbert Names Who Has The Official Job Of Unqualified White House Staffer

TONIGHT: Problematic Trump attorney Michael Cohen may one day write a book on the art of influence peddling. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1sxNLb6toz

Stephen Colbert says Michael Cohen, embattled personal attorney to President Donald Trump, had no choice but to try influence-peddling from outside the White House.

The reason?

He couldn’t get a job on the inside ― because the role of “unqualified” White House staffer was already taken.