COMEDY
09/06/2018 10:59 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Peeks Into Mike Pence's Closet... And Finds Something Surprising

The "Late Show" host investigates speculation the vice president may have written the anonymous New York Times op-ed.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is hot on the trail of the anonymous author of the explosive New York Times op-ed from someone inside the White House of President Donald Trump.

The article claimed the author and others were “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” 

Speculation swirled around Vice President Mike Pence due to the use of the word “lodestar,” which has figured into some of his speeches. 

Pence on Thursday denied it, but Colbert looks at the evidence in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Stephen Colbert Mike Pence
Stephen Colbert Peeks Into Mike Pence's Closet... And Finds Something Surprising
CONVERSATIONS