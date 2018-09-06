Stephen Colbert Peeks Into Mike Pence's Closet... And Finds Something Surprising

TONIGHT: Who is the anonymous writer of the NYT op-ed? Is it Pence? Is it Huckabee-Sanders? Is it Pompeo? XOXO, you know you love me, Gossip Girl. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vDLTx9BY7R

Stephen Colbert is hot on the trail of the anonymous author of the explosive New York Times op-ed from someone inside the White House of President Donald Trump.

The article claimed the author and others were “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Speculation swirled around Vice President Mike Pence due to the use of the word “lodestar,” which has figured into some of his speeches.