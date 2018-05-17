COMEDY
05/17/2018 10:33 pm ET

Colbert Has A Super Graphic Way Of Describing How Deep Mueller's Probe Goes Now

Sounds painful.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert says members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should prepare for a “firm twist” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. 

And the “Late Show” host has come up with a pretty graphic way to allude to the location of the probe, which is now one year old. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

