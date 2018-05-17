Colbert Has A Super Graphic Way Of Describing How Deep Mueller's Probe Goes Now

TONIGHT: #RudyGiuliani wants to end the Mueller probe, but he's having a little trouble getting his message out. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NKDc4QkA66— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 18, 2018
Stephen Colbert says members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should prepare for a “firm twist” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
And the “Late Show” host has come up with a pretty graphic way to allude to the location of the probe, which is now one year old.
Check it out in the clip above.