COMEDY
08/02/2018 11:57 pm ET

Colbert Mocks Paul Manafort's Wardrobe: It Looks Like 'A Blind Pimp Got 100 Wishes'

"Late Show" host has a fashion critique for former Trump campaign manager.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, is getting a lot of attention for his questionable fashion choices as his trial for tax and bank fraud unfolds in Virginia.

One of the items mentioned: An ostrich-leather jacket that cost $15,000.

Stephen Colbert took a look at Manafort’s wardrobe on “The Late Show” and said it looked like “a blind pimp got 100 wishes.” 

See his full critique in the clip above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Stephen Colbert Comedy The Late Show Paul Manafort
Colbert Mocks Paul Manafort's Wardrobe: It Looks Like 'A Blind Pimp Got 100 Wishes'
CONVERSATIONS