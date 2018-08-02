TONIGHT! Good thing Justice is blind because now she never has to see Manafort's collection of terrible ostrich jackets. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/A30NRMDl7w

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, is getting a lot of attention for his questionable fashion choices as his trial for tax and bank fraud unfolds in Virginia.

One of the items mentioned: An ostrich-leather jacket that cost $15,000.

Stephen Colbert took a look at Manafort’s wardrobe on “The Late Show” and said it looked like “a blind pimp got 100 wishes.”