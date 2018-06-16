On “The Late Show” Friday, Stephen Colbert had the unfortunate job of delivering some disappointing news to his audience.

Earlier this month, in Las Vegas, an attempt to set the record for the world’s largest orgy failed. The Menage Life festival had 1,000 registrants, but only 375 people showed up. The previously reported record of 500 participants was set in Japan in 2006.

And it’s all Colbert’s fault.

On his show last month, the comedian revealed the location of the orgy record attempt, an Embassy Suites hotel, upsetting hotel operator Hilton who forced organizers to relocate twice.