Stephen Colbert Rips Steven Seagal By Becoming Steven Seagal

Stephen Colbert’s impression of Steven Seagal is the GOAT-ee.

Seagal made headlines recently with his out-of-the-blue comments about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem while on “Good Morning Britain.”

“I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views,” said Seagal.

“I respect the American flag, and I, myself, have risked my life countless times for the American flag,” he went on to say.

During “The Late Show” on Thursday, Colbert joked of Seagal, “Yes, risked his life countless times for the American flag, and sure none of that was real, but then again neither is his hair.”

Colbert felt there was more Seagal could’ve said about the issue, so he donned a fake goatee and used the titles of the actor’s own movies to rip into NFL players, reminding them that they’re not “Above the Law” and could find themselves “On Deadly Ground.”