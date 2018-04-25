COMEDY
04/25/2018 10:05 pm ET

Colbert Nails Exactly Why Trump Is Sticking With His 'Candyman' White House Doc

"Late Show" host thinks they might have something in common.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert says he knows why President Donald Trump is so far standing by Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor he named to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. 

Jackson’s confirmation hearings have been put on hold as accusations over his conduct have surfaced, including reports he crashed a government car while drunk and was once passed out in his hotel room when needed

He’s also accused of passing around prescription drugs, which led to him being nicknamed “Candyman,” according to a report released Wednesday by the office of Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), the ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Trump, however, defended Jackson as “one of the finest people that I have met,” and on Wednesday night’s “Late Show,” Colbert said he thinks he knows why. 

