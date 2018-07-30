COMEDY
07/30/2018 10:24 pm ET

Colbert Predicts Rudy Giuliani's Next Trump Defense: 'Since When Are Crimes Illegal?'

"Late Show" host tears into the president's lawyer.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s latest defense of President Donald Trump

“I don’t even know if that’s a crime, colluding about Russians,” Giuliani said on CNN on Monday.

“You’re his lawyer,” Colbert shot back. “You’re supposed to know what the law is. That’s like your doctor going, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a disease, bleeding from your eyeballs.’”

