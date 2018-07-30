TONIGHT: Rudy's collusion delusion! Giuliani doesn't know what's a crime, but why would the President's lawyer need to know about that? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/48iSyR1p9J— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 31, 2018
Stephen Colbert isn’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s latest defense of President Donald Trump.
“I don’t even know if that’s a crime, colluding about Russians,” Giuliani said on CNN on Monday.
“You’re his lawyer,” Colbert shot back. “You’re supposed to know what the law is. That’s like your doctor going, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a disease, bleeding from your eyeballs.’”
