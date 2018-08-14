Colbert Has A Savage Response To Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Defense Of Trump

TONIGHT: Omarosa and Trump continue to battle it out! Whoever wins, we lose. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/rUDCfyOXP0

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was left scratching his head over White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ defense of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Asked by NBC’s Kristen Welker if she could “guarantee the American people they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the ‘N-word’ on a recording, in any context,” Huckabee Sanders responded that she “can’t guarantee” it.

“I’ve never heard him use that term or anything similar,” she said. “I haven’t been in every single room.”

That had Colbert wondering.

“Is there a special room where he says it?” he asked. “Please tell me it’s not the Lincoln Bedroom.”