08/14/2018 10:49 pm ET

Colbert Has A Savage Response To Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Defense Of Trump

Huckabee Sanders said she "can't guarantee" that Trump had never used a racist epithet.
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was left scratching his head over White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ defense of President Donald Trump on Tuesday. 

This week, Trump denied using a racial epithet after his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed she’d heard a recording of him using the “N-word.”  “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary,” the president said.

Asked by NBC’s Kristen Welker if she could “guarantee the American people they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the ‘N-word’ on a recording, in any context,” Huckabee Sanders responded that she “can’t guarantee” it.

“I’ve never heard him use that term or anything similar,” she said. “I haven’t been in every single room.”

That had Colbert wondering. 

“Is there a special room where he says it?” he asked. “Please tell me it’s not the Lincoln Bedroom.” 

