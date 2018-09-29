Colbert Selling His Snide Trump Children's Book To Help Hurricane Victims

Stephen Colbert’s hilarious monologue mocking President Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy words of comfort in the wake of Hurricane Florence is going to help storm victims.

Colbert skewered the president on “The Late Show” after Trump’s trip to Colbert’s native South Carolina earlier this month for his awkward conversation-stoppers. The president told one resident whose home was destroyed and who had a strange boat marooned in his storm-ravaged yard: “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.”

Colbert put all the crazy things Trump said in a mock children’s book called Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane.

Now the children’s book is actually going to be published, and will be out Nov. 6 (midterm election day), Colbert announced on his show Thursday and on Twitter. The author is “Donald Trump (by accident).” Every quote was actually said by Trump.

Be the first to pre-order #LSSC's brand new book "WHOSE BOAT IS THIS BOAT?" by Donald J. Trump (by Accident) from @SimonBooks. Read all about it at https://t.co/G2NWSuc21z and pre-order right now at https://t.co/5FliuaJz1X! pic.twitter.com/Js2IdQ9sGn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 28, 2018