Stephen Colbert: It's Time For John Kelly To Spank The President

"Late Show" host says Stormy Daniels revealed one way to control Donald Trump.
Stormy Daniels said in her “60 Minutes” interview that Donald Trump was “more appropriate” with her after she spanked the future president during their alleged 2006 affair

And that gave “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert an idea for White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. 

