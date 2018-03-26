TONIGHT: Trump watched 'Shark Week' with Stormy Daniels thus confronting his two biggest fears: sharks and genuine intimacy. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zrNNwcwPXO— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 27, 2018
Stormy Daniels said in her “60 Minutes” interview that Donald Trump was “more appropriate” with her after she spanked the future president during their alleged 2006 affair.
And that gave “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert an idea for White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
