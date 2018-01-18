COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Dishes Dirty Details On Trump's Reported Porn-Star Spanking

Stormy weather for the president.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert can’t get over some of the new details emerging from reports of President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels more than a decade ago. 

One day after an old interview surfaced in which Daniels reportedly called sex with Trump “textbook generic,” details of a new conversation about the alleged affair were published in Mother Jones. 

And these new details, the “Late Show” host said, are more “magazine kinky” than “textbook generic.” 

Check it out in the clip above.

Both Daniels and representatives of the president have denied reports of the affair as well as a Wall Street Journal article that said a Trump lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep silent.

