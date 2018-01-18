Stephen Colbert Dishes Dirty Details On Trump's Reported Porn-Star Spanking

The details from Trump's tryst with porn star Stormy Daniels are out, and they deserve to be on Forbes' list of 30 Most Disturbing... #LSSC pic.twitter.com/P6SEg6Htcj— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 19, 2018
Stephen Colbert can’t get over some of the new details emerging from reports of President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels more than a decade ago.
One day after an old interview surfaced in which Daniels reportedly called sex with Trump “textbook generic,” details of a new conversation about the alleged affair were published in Mother Jones.
And these new details, the “Late Show” host said, are more “magazine kinky” than “textbook generic.”
Both Daniels and representatives of the president have denied reports of the affair as well as a Wall Street Journal article that said a Trump lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep silent.