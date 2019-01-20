Stephen Colbert Taunts Second Lady Karen Pence Over Teaching Job

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, found herself at the center of controversy last week when she started a job teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia.

As first reported by HuffPost, the private school’s “parent agreement” says students who participate in or condone homosexual activity will not be admitted. And the 2018 employment application requires that candidates sign a pledge not to engage in homosexual activity or violate the “unique roles of male and female.”

Supporters of LGBTQ rights criticized the second lady for taking the art teacher post. Her husband responded by saying he was offended by the criticism.

“The Late Show,” hosted by Stephen Colbert, brought one more voice to the debate – art.