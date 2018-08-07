Stephen Colbert's Trump-Abe Lincoln Joke Flops Hilariously: 'Really? Too Soon?'

TONIGHT: Yes, Trump might have tweeted out a confession about a meeting with Russians but he can always count on Giuliani to make the situation a lot worse! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Tcq6WvesBb— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 8, 2018
Stephen Colbert usually has no trouble drawing laughs from his “Late Show” audience.
But on Tuesday night, one crack about President Donald Trump that referenced Abe Lincoln got some mock groans from bandleader Jon Batiste as well as some members of the audience.
“Really?” Colbert joked. “Too soon?”
