Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal Response To Trump's Latest Corker Insult

Ouch.

Stephen Colbert had a blunt message for Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“The Late Show” host lampooned the president for his most recent feud with Sen. Bob Corker (R- Tenn.). The politicians have been trading insults over the past few days, which prompted the senator to tell The New York Times that Trump’s rhetoric could set America “on the path to World War III.”

In response to the interview, which was recorded, Trump tweeted that the senator was “set up” and made to sound foolish:

Colbert disagreed.

“What you’re dealing with is a crippling case of narcissistic personality disorder,” Colbert said. “Allegedly. I’m not a doctor.”  

Watch the full takedown in the video above.

