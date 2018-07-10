COMEDY
Colbert Explains How To Play The Trump Announcement Drinking Game

... and he teaches you how to play Trump Nomination Bingo, too.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert has two new games for his “Late Show” viewers to play at home.

One is a drinking game for when President Donald Trump makes his announcements. The other is a form of bingo for when he has a nomination. 

They’re both pretty easy to play, but you could win and lose at the same time. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

