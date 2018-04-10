Colbert: FBI Is So Far Up Trump 'They're Reading His Emails With A Proctoscope'

TONIGHT: Stephen has a message for the FBI agents involved in raid on Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PX3m12i7CT— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 11, 2018
Stephen Colbert suggested Tuesday night that the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is getting uncomfortably close to the Oval Office.
“This exact moment, as I speak, FBI agents are so far up in Trump’s business that they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope,” the “Late Show” host cracked.
See the rest of his takedown in the clip above.