Colbert: FBI Is So Far Up Trump 'They're Reading His Emails With A Proctoscope'

TONIGHT: Stephen has a message for the FBI agents involved in raid on Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PX3m12i7CT

Stephen Colbert suggested Tuesday night that the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is getting uncomfortably close to the Oval Office.

“This exact moment, as I speak, FBI agents are so far up in Trump’s business that they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope,” the “Late Show” host cracked.