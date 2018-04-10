COMEDY
04/10/2018 10:18 pm ET

Colbert: FBI Is So Far Up Trump 'They're Reading His Emails With A Proctoscope'

The "Late Show" host has an icky way of describing the latest Trump developments.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert suggested Tuesday night that the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is getting uncomfortably close to the Oval Office. 

“This exact moment, as I speak, FBI agents are so far up in Trump’s business that they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope,” the “Late Show” host cracked.

See the rest of his takedown in the clip above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Federal Bureau Of Investigation Michael Cohen Fbi Investigation
Colbert: FBI Is So Far Up Trump 'They're Reading His Emails With A Proctoscope'
CONVERSATIONS