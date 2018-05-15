Stephen Colbert Uses Oprah Analogy To Ridicule Trump-Hannity Bedtime Chats

Stephen Colbert made fun of President Donald Trump’s “special relationship” with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
Colbert described the duo as “the Gayle (King) and Oprah (Winfrey) of angry old white men” after New York magazine reported that they like to chat before bedtime each night. Winfrey and Gayle, of course, are famous for calling each other multiple times each day.
“Sean, what are you wearing?” Colbert said, imitating Trump.
The same New York magazine article reported that Trump’s media diet was now “mainly a complete dosage of Fox.” “Side effects may include decreased worldview, verbal diarrhea and Lou Dobbs disease,” quipped Colbert. “Remember, if your Tucker Carlson lasts more than four hours, it’s because he’s a dick.”
“The Late Late Show” host James Corden also touched on the news: