Stephen Colbert Smacks Down Donald Trump Jr. Using Nothing But Candy

Here's a lesson Trump Jr. will never forget.

Call it sweet revenge.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert went after Donald Trump Jr. for posting on Twitter that he would take half of his daughter’s Halloween candy and give it away to explain socialism.

Since Trump Jr. didn’t seem to understand Halloween or socialism very well, Colbert gave him an unforgettable lesson using nothing but candy. 

Check it out above.   

