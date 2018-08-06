COMEDY
08/06/2018 11:30 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump's New Look With Brutal Presidential Makeup Tutorial

"Late Show" host shows how to get "glimmery, shimmery" presidential highlights.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump debuted a shimmery new look at a weekend rally ― and it’s one the “Late Show” host called “C-3PO crossed with a glazed ham.” 

Trump attempted to explain his glow by claiming it was 110 degrees in the room, but Colbert had a fact check for the president. 

“It was 1,000 degrees in New York this weekend, and I didn’t come home looking like the dead girl in Goldfinger,” he said. “I know for a fact that that’s makeup.” 

Colbert joked that he’s doing makeup tutorials now, and in the clip above he shared how to “get that look.”

Colbert also took on Trump’s weekend tweets in defense of Donald Trump Jr.:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Jr Makeup
Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump's New Look With Brutal Presidential Makeup Tutorial
CONVERSATIONS