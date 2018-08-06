Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump's New Look With Brutal Presidential Makeup Tutorial

Get that glistening Trump sheen WITHOUT a lifetime of eating bed-burgers! My Trump makeup tutorial is here! #StephenontheFloor #MakeAmericaFaceAgain pic.twitter.com/CnCcU8Xjtg

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump debuted a shimmery new look at a weekend rally ― and it’s one the “Late Show” host called “C-3PO crossed with a glazed ham.”

Trump attempted to explain his glow by claiming it was 110 degrees in the room, but Colbert had a fact check for the president.

“It was 1,000 degrees in New York this weekend, and I didn’t come home looking like the dead girl in Goldfinger,” he said. “I know for a fact that that’s makeup.”

Colbert joked that he’s doing makeup tutorials now, and in the clip above he shared how to “get that look.”

Colbert also took on Trump’s weekend tweets in defense of Donald Trump Jr.: