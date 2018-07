Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump for inviting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the White House on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The comedian pretended to stage a presidential intervention, during which he told Trump that “we need you to hear some things.”

“When you attack NATO, I feel like I’m being attacked,” Colbert continued, before brutally summing up why he believed Putin was only pretending to be POTUS’ pal.