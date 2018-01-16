COMEDY
01/16/2018 03:41 am ET

Stephen Colbert: Trump Is Now A Character In A Racist Fairy Tale

The "Late Show" host takes on day four of "shithole-gate."

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert marked “day four of shithole-gate” by mocking the claims made by Donald Trump supporters that the president didn’t use that word.  Instead, they reportedly claimed said “shithouse” when describing Haiti and African nations in a meeting with lawmakers last week.

That led Colbert to characterize Trump as a certain fairytale imp fond of name games. 

