Stephen Colbert Hilariously Grills Congressmen On The Trump-Russia Probe

"Just blink it out in Morse code. Tell me anything. Don’t you understand? We’re dying out here!"
Stephen Colbert desperately wants an update on the investigation into possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

So for Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the comedian visited Washington, D.C. to see if he could tease any new information out of congressmen.

With a fake memo of his own in hand, Colbert attempted to persuade Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) to leak him new developments on the Trump-Russia probe.

“Just say anything, give me a hint, anything,” Colbert at one point pleaded with Warner.

“Just blink it out in Morse code, tell me anything, don’t you understand?” he added. “We’re dying out here. We’re drowning in ignorance. Tell us what happened. You will tell us eventually, right? You will tell us something?”

Find out how he fared in the full clip above.

