Stephen Colbert Answers Trump's Rhyme With A Perfectly Poetic Presidential Putdown

The "Late Show" host uses rhymes, limericks and alliteration to slam the president's State of the Union address.

Stephen Colbert noted that President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night relied heavily on rhyme and alliteration. 

At one point, Trump even seemed to issue a threat in verse. 

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he said as he faces investigations by congressional Democrats, New York prosecutors and special counsel Robert Mueller, among others.

“I think that’s kinda cute,” Colbert shot back. “He threatened our democracy with a little poem.” 

Then the “Late Show” host dropped some poems of his own: 

