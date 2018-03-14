TONIGHT: The long-rumored firing of Secretary of State Rix Tillerson finally took place this morning on Twitter, naturally. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/cFmJ9BI2Wx— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 14, 2018
President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter on Tuesday.
And that meant it was time for “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert to break out his Trump impression. He not only read the tweet as Trump, but also worked in a few extra lines “congratulating” Tillerson on his departure.
Check it out in the clip above.