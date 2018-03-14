COMEDY
03/14/2018 12:18 am ET

Stephen Colbert Does A Stellar Impression Of Donald Trump Firing Rex Tillerson

"Late Show" host has some parting gifts for the former secretary of state.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter on Tuesday.

And that meant it was time for “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert to break out his Trump impression. He not only read the tweet as Trump, but also worked in a few extra lines “congratulating” Tillerson on his departure. 

Check it out in the clip above.  

