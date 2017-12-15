Stephen Colbert Trolls Alex Jones With Big Mouth Billy Bass Grilling

“Brain Fight with Tuck Buckford” is back, and this time Stephen Colbert’s spoof conspiracy theorist has Big Mouth Billy Bass in his sights.

On Thursday’s “Late Show,” Colbert reprised his Alex Jones-esque character to interrogate two smart home devices. The spoof was in apparent reference to the Infowars host’s recent bizarre quizzing of an Amazon Alexa.

Buckford first grilled a Google Home with mixed results, then turned to his “personal digital assistant” Billy Bass.

“There is simply no machine in your house you can trust,” said Buckford, before he embarked on an incomprehensible rant about fish food.