TONIGHT: JOHN KELLY AND JOHN BOLTON GOT IN A SHOUTING MATCH IN THE WHITE HOUSE!" #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GjCucKYkYm— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 19, 2018
Stephen Colbert can’t get enough of the reports of a shouting match in the White House between two of President Donald Trump’s top aides.
National security adviser John Bolton and chief of staff John Kelly reportedly got into a shouting match over border crossings. CNN reported on fears in the White House that someone might resign over the argument.
Colbert wished someone would ― and then offered up a suggestion on who.
