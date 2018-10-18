COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Has 1 Wish For Trump After Reports Of Fighting Among White House Aides

"Late Show" host mocks reports of a White House "Fight Club."
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert can’t get enough of the reports of a shouting match in the White House between two of President Donald Trump’s top aides. 

National security adviser John Bolton and chief of staff John Kelly reportedly got into a shouting match over border crossings. CNN reported on fears in the White House that someone might resign over the argument. 

Colbert wished someone would ― and then offered up a suggestion on who. 

