Stephen Curry Denies Moon Landing. NASA Launches Rebuttal.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is in a space jam.

The two-time MVP said this week he doesn’t think men have landed on the moon, earning a polite invitation from NASA to show him the lunar landing evidence, CNN reported.

Curry came off like a space cadet Monday on the “Winging It” podcast, asking fellow NBA players Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala: “We ever been to the moon?”

The players responded no, and the Golden State Warriors guard commented: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so either.”

Just to clarify, co-host Annie Finberg asked Curry, “You don’t think so?”

“Nuh-uh,” he answered.

NASA chimed in on the lunacy.

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said in a statement to The New York Times. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets.”

The statement continued: “We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Curry commented, sort of, on Twitter, sharing CNN’s story with a sunglass-wearing emoji.

Unless Curry was just having some fun, he’s joining Kyrie Irving, who said the Earth was flat, on an NBA all-star team of science deniers.