Author Stephen King fired a new salvo in his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump after yet another White House attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Monday, Trump taunted his one-time ally ― and early supporter of his presidential campaign ― for conducting investigations into Republican lawmakers because doing so could put two GOP-held House seats in jeopardy:

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

The president was referring to Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) and Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), both of whom were indicted last month in unrelated cases.

King said Trump’s attack on Sessions should be a lesson to all of the president’s friends:

Today’s lesson: Don’t be Trump’s friend. He will fuck you at the drive-thru if you cross him. Ask Jeff Sessions. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 3, 2018

King is among many prominent people who have been blocked by the president for criticizing him on the social media network.