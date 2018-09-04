MEDIA
09/04/2018 05:02 am ET

Stephen King Has An Ominous Warning For Donald Trump’s ‘Friends’

The bestselling author says there's a lesson hidden in the president's treatment of Jeff Sessions.
By Ed Mazza

Author Stephen King fired a new salvo in his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump after yet another White House attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

On Monday, Trump taunted his one-time ally ― and early supporter of his presidential campaign ― for conducting investigations into Republican lawmakers because doing so could put two GOP-held House seats in jeopardy:

The president was referring to Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) and Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), both of whom were indicted last month in unrelated cases.

King said Trump’s attack on Sessions should be a lesson to all of the president’s friends: 

King is among many prominent people who have been blocked by the president for criticizing him on the social media network.

I might’ve said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there,” King told Stephen Colbert earlier this year. “And that was it, man.”

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
