A federal judge on Wednesday ruled it was unconstitutional for Donald Trump to block people on Twitter, which the president has done to many critics, including horror novelist Stephen King. Later that night, King told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert why he was blocked.

“I might’ve said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there,” King said. “And that was it, man.”

King also took on Mike Pence, saying there was something “creepy” about the vice president.

“I think it has something to do with the hair,” King said. “The hair doesn’t look like it has strands, it’s just there.”

King then compared Pence to a TV trope.

“He’s like the mean doctor on a soap opera, the one who sells drugs, you know, or has a prostitution ring from Bulgaria or something,” King said. “He has that look.”

See the full discussion in the clip above.