Stephen King Needed A Laugh. Twitter Picked Him In A Big Way.

Even the master of horror needs a laugh every now and then.

Author Stephen King took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his fans he was feeling down and wanted to hear a joke:

Having kind of a blue day, Twitter, so tell me a joke. I'll re-tweet the first one that makes me laugh. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2018

The 7,000+ responses could’ve filled the pages of one of King’s books, but at first he didn’t get the laugh he was looking for:

Heisenberg & Schroedinger get pulled over for speeding.



The cop says “do you know how fast you were going?”



Heisenberg says “no but I know where I am.”



Cop says “did you know there’s a dead cat in your trunk?”



Schroedinger says, “I do now, asshole.” — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 31, 2018

Sorry, but I only chuckled. Faintly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2018

It took more than an hour, but eventually, King got his laugh.

Here’s the crack that tickled his funny bone:

How do you make a duck sing? Put it in the sun 'till it's Bill Withers — Lucy Gumble (@LucyRandallGum) January 31, 2018

Okay, winner winner chicken dinner. I didn't get it. Then I did. Then...ROFL https://t.co/Q5xDk7SE5H — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2018

Of course, once you start laughing, it can be hard to stop.

“Now I’m laughing at all of them,” King wrote, sharing these:

Sorry you're having a blue day, Stephen. Here's a joke your fellow American author Tom Barbash told me. It's only a little risqué...



The chicken and the egg were enjoying a post-coital cigarette. "Well", said the egg, "I guess we settled that question." — David Mitchell (@david_mitchell) January 31, 2018

2 muffins are in an oven.

The first muffin says to the other muffin

“Man, it’s hot in here!”

The other muffin says

“Eeeeek! Talking muffin!” — TheShrike (@bklinger62) January 31, 2018

French man in sandals? Philippe Filop... — Lucifer13 (@Lucifer13) January 31, 2018

Two peanuts were walking down a long dark alley. One was a salted. — Emily Schaffhausen 🥂 (@silly_emily3) January 31, 2018

Having a rough day/year? Here are some of the other responses:

Coupla cannibals are eating a clown. One turns to the other & sez ‘does he taste funny to you?’ https://t.co/SVKYArYL4y — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 1, 2018

I walked into my room and tripped on my own bra. It was a booby trap. — Emma (@willec94) January 31, 2018

Two pilots landing a plane, overshoot the runway, crash through the barrier, end up in a field. One pilot turns to the other "that was a short runway". "Yeah" says the other, " was really wide though." — Bob Hurford (@BobHurford) January 31, 2018

A biologist, a chemist, and a statistician are out hunting. The biologist shoots at a deer and misses five feet to the left. The chemist takes a shot and misses five feet to the right. The statistician yells “We got ’em!” — J E N N I 🦖 △⃒⃘ (@JenniferTuskey) January 31, 2018

What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor?



Make me one with everything.



So the vendor makes him one with everything. Buddhist hands him a 20. Vendor puts it in the till and closes it.



Buddhist says, "What about my change?"



Vendor says, "Change comes from within." — Dale Atwater (@DaleAtwater) February 1, 2018

I have the heart of a child. It's in a jar, on my desk. — slacker (@Slackandproud) January 31, 2018

Went to the doctor for a physical. He told me you got to stop masturbating. I ask why and he tells me because im trying to give you a physical. — The Mighty Milkme (@mightymilkme) February 1, 2018

A grasshopper walks into a bar. The bartender says, "I can't believe you're here — we have a drink named after you!"



The grasshopper says, "Really? You have a drink named Keith?" — Kara LaReau (@karalareau) February 1, 2018

I'm way late to this party but, my favorite knock-knock joke:



Knock-knock.



Who's there?



To.



To who?



To *whom.* — Petition to waterboard Donald Trump (@LarryFulford) February 1, 2018