02/01/2018 04:14 am ET

Stephen King Needed A Laugh. Twitter Picked Him In A Big Way.

Some of these jokes are scary funny.

By Ed Mazza

Even the master of horror needs a laugh every now and then. 

Author Stephen King took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his fans he was feeling down and wanted to hear a joke:

The 7,000+ responses could’ve filled the pages of one of King’s books, but at first he didn’t get the laugh he was looking for: 

It took more than an hour, but eventually, King got his laugh.

Here’s the crack that tickled his funny bone:  

Of course, once you start laughing, it can be hard to stop.

“Now I’m laughing at all of them,” King wrote, sharing these: 

Having a rough day/year? Here are some of the other responses:  

 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Arts And Entertainment Twitter Humor Stephen King
